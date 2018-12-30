National Politics

Joshua Tree sees crowds despite government shutdown

The Associated Press

December 30, 2018 04:57 PM

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.

The gates of Joshua Tree National Park have remained open despite the partial federal government shutdown and crowds of visitors have been rolling in without having to pay $30 per vehicle.

The visitor center and restrooms are closed and services including trash collection have been disrupted.

But the Los Angeles Times reports rangers are still patrolling the 1,235-square-mile (3,199-square kilometer) desert park, which has seen winter visitation soar in recent years.

Ranger Dylan Moe says it's a little disorderly but rangers haven't seen any blatant disregard for law and order.

Joshua Tree sprawls over parts of the Mojave and Sonoran deserts northeast of Palm Springs.

