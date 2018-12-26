Legal pot, gas explosions, shark attacks topped news in 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018 file photo, Stephen Mandile, right, an Iraq War veteran from Uxbridge, Mass., is the first to purchase recreational marijuana at the Cultivate dispensary in Leicester, Mass., on the first day of legal sales in Massachusetts. Voters approved it in 2016, but the start of recreational marijuana sales was among the tops stories in the state in 2018. Steven Senne, File AP Photo