Utah man drives mobile Christmas light display in Escalante

A former mayor in a small southern Utah town has constructed a unique way to spread Christmas cheer: A 200-foot-long (61-meter-long) light display on wheels.
KSL-TV reports Lenza Wilson drives a "Christmas train" on the streets of Escalante during the holiday season.
Wilson's train is a modified pickup truck that pulls 16 trailers covered in thousands of Christmas lights. The lights are arranged on Christmas trees and other decorative structures attached to the trailers.
Wilson, a licensed electrician, started his mobile Christmas display more than two decades ago by driving around a car with a Christmas tree in the trunk.
Wilson built his train over the years by scouring landfills and scrapheaps for materials.
