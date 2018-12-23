Malloy leaves Lamont long list of parting recommendations

Outgoing Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has left his successor with a laundry list of final suggestions.
Malloy's recommendations to his fellow Democrat, Gov.-elect Ned Lamont, are tucked into a nearly 300-page report his office compiled of public policy highlights from the two-term governor's time in office.
They come at the same time 15 public policy committees formed by Lamont are crafting policy suggestions.
Malloy's report suggests Lamont seriously consider highway tolls to help generate much-needed state transportation revenue, encouraging the new administration to push ahead with Malloy's tolling study.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Lamont's committee has also recommended wide-ranging tolls, but Lamont has only been supportive of tolling big rigs.
Malloy's report also recommends Lamont continue some of the current administration's economic development incentives and plan for projected state employee attrition.
Comments