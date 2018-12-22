Gentrification talk scrapped in Raleigh following complaints

Objections about a poster advertising a planned talk on gentrification prompted the event's cancellation in Raleigh.
The discussion was meant to focus on the "promises and realities of gentrification" and was slated to be led by the Planning Department's new engagement coordinator. A poster advertising the talk described gentrification as an "increasingly popular redevelopment strategy in the urban core."
But the News & Observer reports that critical comments on social media and objections of City Council members led to the discussion's cancellation.
The newspaper says Raleigh City Council member Corey Branch was among those who complained, arguing that the city could not be the only voice talking about the issue.
Council member Nicole Steward described the wording on the poster as "inflammatory."
