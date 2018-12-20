Lieutenant governor-elect plans Nevada retirement program

Nevada Lt. Gov.-elect Kate Marshall is working on a plan that aims to help more workers find a way to save for retirement.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Marshall is pushing for Nevada to enact a state-supported retirement program.
The program would require employers who don't offer retirement plans to automatically enroll employees in the state program. Employees would have the option to opt out.
Marshall says she envisions the plan being set up like the 529 college savings programs, which the state offers to help families save for higher education costs.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
She says an appointed board would determine exactly how the program would operate.
State Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel is drafting a bill proposal on the matter.
Comments