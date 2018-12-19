2 more moderate Kansas GOP legislators defect to Democrats

FILE - In this March 30, 2015 file photo, Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Republican on the House Federal and State Affairs committee, asked questions in Topeka, Kan. State Sen. Dinah Sykes, of Lenexa, and Clayton, of Overland Park, switched to the Democratic Party on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, joining two other suburban Kansas City lawmakers who made the switch last week. The moderate Kansas Republican legislators said they believed they could be more effective legislators as Democrats. Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Thad Allton