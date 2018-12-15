Capitol Watch: Will lawmakers vote to limit outside income?

In New York state government news, a plan to sharply limit how much money state lawmakers can make from side jobs could be heading to the Legislature for a vote after all.
A state pay commission recently approved the restriction on legislative moonlighting as part of a plan to raise lawmakers' salaries for the first time in 20 years.
But with questions about whether the commission had the constitutional authority to approve the restrictions, even supporters say a lawsuit is likely. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others say the Legislature should pass the measure to ensure it withstands any challenge.
Legislative side-jobs have long been considered potential conduits for bribes and a big factor in government corruption. The restrictions would cap outside income at 15 percent of lawmakers' total salary.
