Capitol Watch: Will lawmakers vote to limit outside income?

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press

December 15, 2018 10:36 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

In New York state government news, a plan to sharply limit how much money state lawmakers can make from side jobs could be heading to the Legislature for a vote after all.

A state pay commission recently approved the restriction on legislative moonlighting as part of a plan to raise lawmakers' salaries for the first time in 20 years.

But with questions about whether the commission had the constitutional authority to approve the restrictions, even supporters say a lawsuit is likely. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others say the Legislature should pass the measure to ensure it withstands any challenge.

Legislative side-jobs have long been considered potential conduits for bribes and a big factor in government corruption. The restrictions would cap outside income at 15 percent of lawmakers' total salary.

