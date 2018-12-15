Indiana mayor resigning for post with Sen.-elect Mike Braun

A southern Indiana mayor is stepping down to take a senior post with the office of Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Mike Braun.
Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz announced Thursday that he will resign Jan. 1 to take a staff post with Braun, who unseated incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the Nov. 6 election.
Braun is a multimillionaire businessman whose auto parts company is based in Jasper, about 40 miles northeast of Evansville.
The (Jasper) Herald reports that Braun said in a statement that Seitz's skills and passion make him "a tremendous asset" for his Senate staff.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Seitz was elected to two terms as mayor. His current term would have concluded at the end of 2019.
Seitz's mayoral replacement will be chosen in a Republican precinct committee caucus vote later this month.
Comments