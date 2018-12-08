Probation agency hopes gardening program will help kids grow

In this undated photo released by the Teresa Tschupp, chief of staff for the Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department, unidentified youth work on the garden beds at the Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Facility in Phoenix. Maricopa County juvenile probation officials hope vegetables and other plants aren't the only things growing around the raised-bed gardens at the facility. Officials say they believe having the teens in a caring, responsible environment while doing gardening will encourage personal growth. Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department via AP Teresa Tschupp