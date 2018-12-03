National Politics

Burlington mayor proposes carbon pollution fee

The Associated Press

December 03, 2018 09:55 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

The mayor of Burlington, Vermont, says he's supporting a carbon pollution fee to help Vermont lead the nation in the fight against climate change.

Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger says the fee should be revenue-neutral and send money back to Vermont residents. He said a fee would help decrease carbon emissions across the board. WCAX-TV reports no state has yet passed a revenue-neutral carbon pollution fee.

Weinberger is getting support from Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo, who says that in the coming years, climate change will be a bigger threat to health and welfare than crime or opioids.

