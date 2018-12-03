Governor Sununu to attend ceremony for Bush

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is going to attend the arrival ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol as the nation prepares to bid farewell to its 41st president.
Bush, who died Friday, was president from 1989 to 1993. He will lie in state beneath the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday. Following a funeral service Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, Bush will be returned to Houston for a service and burial.
Sununu is returning to New Hampshire later Monday. The New Hampshire State Constitution requires him to swear in the new state Legislature on Wednesday.
Sununu's father, John H. Sununu, was White House Chief of Staff to Bush.
