Snyder orders flags lowered to honor George H.W. Bush

Gov. Rick Snyder has joined President Donald Trump in ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff for 30 days in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.
Bush died Friday.
Snyder in his announcement Saturday said "George H.W. Bush was a great person who served his nation not only in the military and as President, but as a role model for all of us. His commitments to family and country before, during, and after his presidency were inspiring."
Snyder also encouraged Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Dec. 30.
Comments