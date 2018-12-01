Police: Suspect is dead after shooting by at least 1 officer

Las Vegas police say a suspect is dead following a downtown-area shooting in which at least one officer shot at the suspect.
The shooting occurred Saturday morning at a convenience store.
Additional information was not immediately available.
December 01, 2018 12:32 PM
Las Vegas police say a suspect is dead following a downtown-area shooting in which at least one officer shot at the suspect.
The shooting occurred Saturday morning at a convenience store.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Comments