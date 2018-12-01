Ed Pastor to lie in state at Arizona State Capitol on Sunday

Former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, the first Hispanic member of Congress from Arizona, will lie in state Sunday at the Arizona State Capitol and a Mass is scheduled Friday at a Phoenix church.
The 12-term Democrat who did not seek re-election in 2014 died Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 75.
A public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Rotunda of the State Capitol, and there will be a viewing Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where the Mass will be celebrated Friday at 2 p.m.
Pastor won a 1991 special election for the House seat vacated by fellow Democrat Morris K. Udall and was re-elected 11 times. He had previously been a Maricopa County supervisor.
