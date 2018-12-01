Welcome campers: NY seeks volunteer ‘campground ambassadors’

New York's Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for volunteers to welcome and assist campers at state campgrounds this summer.
The agency is taking applications for the so-called Campground Ambassadors program at facilities in the Adirondacks and Catskills. They also will introduce new campers to activities such as hiking, fishing and outdoor cooking.
Ambassadors will serve two to four weeks between July 1st and Labor Day and will be assigned to a campsite. The program started last year.
In the Catskills, participating campgrounds are Kenneth Wilson and North South Lake. In the Adirondacks, ambassadors will be at Cranberry Lake, Fish Creek, Rollins Pond, Frontier Town, Lewey Lake, Moffitt Beach, Nicks Lake and Rogers Rock campgrounds.
Applications must be received by Jan. 31.
