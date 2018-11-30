Florida Gov. Scott wins appeal in finances lawsuit

An appeals court is dismissing a lawsuit filed against Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott claiming that he underreported his income.
The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that only the ethics commission has authority to investigate whether Scott followed the law when he reported a net worth of $232 million earlier this year.
Tallahassee attorney Don Hinkle sued Scott after the ethics commission dismissed his complaint. Hinkle was once a top-fundraiser for former President Barack Obama.
The appeals court said the state constitution gives sole authority to the commission to investigate Hinkle's complaint.
