Indian Country leaders keeping open mind with new senator

This Sept. 6, 2013, photo provided by the Office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, shows U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. at the United Tribes Technical College Powwow in Bismarck, N.D. When Heitkamp leaves the Senate, members of North Dakota’s Native American community will lose a big advocate. But tribal leaders aren’t jumping to write off her successor as a potential ally. Republican Kevin Cramer says he is a strong supporter of tribal sovereignty, has backed several Indian issues while in the House, has Native American friends and even taught Sunday school on a reservation. (Office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp via AP) AP