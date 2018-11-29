Enough petition signatures verified for York recall vote

York County officials have verified more than enough petition signatures have been gathered to force a recall vote on York Mayor Orval Stahr.
The York News-Times reports that more than 1,200 petition signatures were verified. Nearly 1,150 were needed.
County clerk Kelly Turner said Wednesday that the York City Council must now set a date for a special recall election if Stahr does not resign first. Stahr has said he doesn't intend to step down.
The recall petition says Stahr broke the trust of the city department heads and is "neglectful of York's best interests ." In response he says the accusations are false.
