New Mexico certifies election sweep by Democrats

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, right, and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, left, certify election results and order recounts in a handful of state House races in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, as members of the State Canvassing Board. New Mexico is certifying election results that give Democrats unfettered control of every statewide office and the state’s five-member delegation to Capitol Hill. Morgan Lee AP Photo