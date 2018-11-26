West Virginia University settles suit in student’s death

The West Virginia University Board of Governors has settled a lawsuit over a student's 2014 death at a fraternity house for $250,000.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Board of Risk and Insurance management agreed to the settlement in which the WVU board denied liability in the death of 18-year-old Nolan Michael Burch.
Burch was found unconscious and not breathing at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house in Morgantown. He was from Williamsville, New York, a Buffalo suburb. Police determined it was an alcohol-related death.
The lawsuit was filed by Burch's parents in 2015 in Monongalia County Circuit Court.
As part of the settlement, the insurer also paid a $20,000 donation to WVU Children's Hospital Critical Care Services and $5,000 to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
