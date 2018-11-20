California court clears way for possible pardon of lawmaker

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2013, file photo, state Sen. Roderick Wright, D-Inglewood, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The California Supreme Court is recommending that Gov. Jerry Brown pardon a former state lawmaker convicted of lying about his true residence. A Los Angeles County jury in 2014 determined that Wright lived outside the district he represented and convicted him of voter fraud and perjury. The recommendation by justices on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, came after the governor’s legal affairs secretary, Peter Krause, sought the court’s input. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo