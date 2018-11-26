Minnesota pet owners can use trust to care for pets

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, NOV. 26 - In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, photo, Codi Falley holds Zaleak during an event at Grey Face Rescue in St. Cloud, Minn. What happens to your pets when you die? Minnesota became the last state in the U.S. to adopt pet trust legislation. The law lumps in pets with personal property, which means they can’t inherit any money themselves. But with a trust, a pet owner can provide funds to support a pet, designate a caretaker and outline how they want the pet to be cared for. St. Cloud Times via AP Dave Schwarz