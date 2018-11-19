Woman dies when car is hit by South Carolina deputy’s car

A woman has died after her car was hit by a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina who was responding to a call for help from another officer.
Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said in a news release the wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on a road on James Island.
Antonio says a deputy in an unmarked car was responding to a request to help another deputy in a foot chase when a car turned in front of the officer's vehicle.
Antonio said the woman died at the scene. The deputy and a state constable with the officer were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The names of the victim and the officers have not been released yet.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
