Detroit public housing to get surveillance program

A surveillance program that's raised concerns about privacy and efficiency will come to Detroit's public housing program this year.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Project Green Light's cameras feed into the city's Real Time Crime Center. The Detroit Housing Commission and police are working on an agreement to bring 26 cameras to two high-rise towers that have an "elderly and near-elderly community."
The commission predicts that transitioning to Project Green Light will cost $66,000, which will be covered by federal funds.
Those against the project are concerned about a lack of privacy and a lack of evidence that the cameras actually stop crime.
Kevin Sheppard lives at one of the complexes that will be seeing the cameras. He says the cameras should instead be added at a location that sees drug sales.
