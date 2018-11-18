Indiana lawmakers move forward with hate crime bill

NN
Two Republican state lawmakers have released draft legislation that would address Indiana's lack of a hate crimes law by giving judges the ability to consider bias as an aggravating factor when considering prison sentences.
The Journal & Courier reports the bill drafted by Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette and Sen. Mike Bohacek of Michiana Shores will be considered when the General Assembly convenes in January.
The draft covers bias-motivated crimes based on race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, disability, national origin, ancestry and sexual orientation.
Indiana is one of only five states without an explicit hate crimes law.
Gov. Eric Holcomb called on lawmakers in July to pass a hate crimes law after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue.
Comments