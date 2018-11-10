Omaha Mayor Stothert latest Face on the Barroom Floor

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has been honored by the Omaha Press Club.
Stothert became the Press Club's 159th "Face on the Barroom Floor" on Friday at the club that occupies the 22nd floor of the original First National tower. Stothert was roasted and toasted Friday night as part of the award's tradition that dates back to 1971.
Stothert, a Republican, is in her second term as the mayor of Nebraska's largest city. She was first elected in 2013, making her the first woman ever elected to the post.
Johnny Carson, Larry the Cable Guy, Warren Buffett and Nebraska football legends Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne are all past honorees.
