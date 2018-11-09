Hundreds demonstrate to protect Russia investigation

Protesters have demonstrated in several Utah cities calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.
In Salt Lake City, more than 200 people held signs and sang songs Thursday. Meanwhile, the Herald Journal reports that a group of about 40 people gathered with signs like "Protect the Investigation" and "No One is Above the Law" in Logan. The Standard-Examiner reports a similarly sized group gathered in Ogden.
In St. George, The Spectrum reports about 100 demonstrators filled the block outside U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart's local office.
Organizers of similar rallies around the country say naming acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."
Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and replaced him with Whitaker, who has criticized Mueller's probe.
