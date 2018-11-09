North Dakota sheriff with rocky tenure loses re-election bid

A North Dakota sheriff who once faced a criminal charge and was suspended by the governor has lost his bid for re-election.
McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger received only 39 percent of the vote in his race against challenger Matthew Johansen.
Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple suspended Schwartzenberger in 2016 on allegations of bullying and retaliation. Gov. Doug Burgum reinstated him last year after a special commissioner ruled there wasn't enough evidence to support his removal.
A judge in January threw out a misdemeanor charge against Schwartzenberger related to his use of a county credit card.
Johansen served as interim sheriff while Schwartzenberger was suspended.
Comments