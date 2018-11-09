National Politics

North Dakota sheriff with rocky tenure loses re-election bid

The Associated Press

November 09, 2018 06:57 AM

WATFORD CITY, N.D.

A North Dakota sheriff who once faced a criminal charge and was suspended by the governor has lost his bid for re-election.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger received only 39 percent of the vote in his race against challenger Matthew Johansen.

Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple suspended Schwartzenberger in 2016 on allegations of bullying and retaliation. Gov. Doug Burgum reinstated him last year after a special commissioner ruled there wasn't enough evidence to support his removal.

A judge in January threw out a misdemeanor charge against Schwartzenberger related to his use of a county credit card.

Johansen served as interim sheriff while Schwartzenberger was suspended.

  Comments  