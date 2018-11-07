The Latest: Women’s activism fuels female wins in Nevada

The Latest on Nevada's election (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
A female political movement driven by backlash to President Donald Trump kicked off the year with a women's march in Nevada.
Eleven months later, that activism helped women win key races across the state, including ousting an incumbent U.S. Senator, electing a female-majority federal delegation and leaving the state poised for a potential female-majority Assembly.
Democrat Jacky Rosen said her win in the U.S. Senate race and other victories up and down the ticket showed "women stepping up to lead, to take back our country and take back the agenda in Washington."
Rosen is a first-term congresswoman who ousted incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller.
She becomes the state's second-ever female U.S. senator and will serve alongside Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who was elected the nation's first Latina senator in 2016.
8:20 a.m.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is congratulating his successor, Democrat Steve Sisolak, on his win in Tuesday's election.
Sandoval, a Republican, said in a statement Wednesday that he looks forward to working with Sisolak and that he and his staff are available to Sisolak and his transition team.
Sisolak, the Clark County Commission chair, will be Nevada's first Democratic governor since 1999. He defeated state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the Republican nominee, in a tight race.
Sandoval is term-limited.
2:50 a.m.
The Democratic "blue wave" hit up and down the ballot in Nevada on Tuesday, toppling an incumbent Republican U.S. senator, keeping two open U.S. House seats in the Democratic column and giving the party its first Nevada governor in nearly two decades.
The wins in the battleground state fueled by powerfully organized labor unions and backlash to President Donald Trump and also kept the state Legislature in Democratic hands.
Democrat Jacky Rosen celebrated her win to Nevada's U.S. Senate seat by saying that though "Donald Trump said that he was on the ballot in this election," she was proud that Nevada "responded accordingly."
In addition to picking Rosen, Nevada voters went left to choose Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak for governor.
He'll be Nevada's first Democratic governor since 1999.
