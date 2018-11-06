Utah mayor slain in Afghanistan urged Americans to vote

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, left, salutes as an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Maj. Brent R. Taylor at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. According to the Department of Defense, Taylor, 39, of Ogden, Utah, died Nov. 3, 2018, in Kabul province, Afghanistan, of wounds sustained from small arms fire. Steve Ruark AP Photo