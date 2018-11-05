Races for governor, US House top Alaska ballot

Alaska Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich prepares for an interview in Anchorage, Alaska, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy are the two major candidates vying to succeed independent Gov. Bill Walker, who ended his campaign in October. Candidates are making their final pitches to voters and working to get Alaskans to the polls with the general election fast approaching. Becky Bohrer AP Photo