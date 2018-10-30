Tricky Halloween weather leads to early treats for some

The weather might be tricky on Wednesday, so some Kentucky communities are moving Halloween festivities to make sure little ghosts and goblins still get treats.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement that the city will change its treat-or-treating hours to Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the city joins several other central Kentucky communities, including Richmond, Danville and Winchester. Lawrenceburg moved its festivities to Friday.
Meanwhile, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Courier Journal that he's leaving the decision up to individual neighborhoods and some places including Washington County and Berea are keeping treat-or-treating hours on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service is predicting a rainy Halloween. Forecasters are calling for widespread rain across central Kentucky through Wednesday evening.
