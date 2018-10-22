The Latest: Noem outraises Sutton in SD governor’s race

The Latest on South Dakota campaign fundraising (all times local):
7 p.m.
Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is significantly outraising and outspending Democratic challenger Billie Sutton in the South Dakota governor's race.
State pre-general election campaign finance reports filed Monday show Noem raised more than $2.2 million through Oct. 17, while Sutton brought in about $1.4 million. Noem reported spending about $2.7 million compared to Sutton's roughly $1.6 million in expenditures.
Just weeks before Election Day, Sutton reported more than $640,000 in the bank. Noem had over $550,000 on hand. Both candidates have received thousands of dollars in additional donations since the pre-general reporting deadline.
Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, says people are contributing, volunteering and taking part in politics like never before. Noem's campaign didn't immediately comment on the fundraising.
___
10:33 a.m.
Filmmaker J.J. Abrams and executive Katie McGrath have donated $100,000 to a South Dakota government ethics constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
Campaign finance records show the couple, listing a California address, donated $50,000 each in October to campaign group Represent South Dakota. The ballot measure would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions and create an independent ethics commission, among other provisions.
Abrams, director of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and McGrath are members of the cultural council of Represent.Us, a Massachusetts-based anti-corruption organization that's funded the South Dakota measure.
Represent South Dakota last week also got help from actress Jennifer Lawrence, who appeared in an online video supporting the measure.
Initiative opponents have highlighted supporters' out-of-state funding in the campaign. Additional South Dakota campaign finance reports are due Monday.
