VA hospital in Atlanta shuffles staff after poor rating

The VA Medical Center in Atlanta has temporarily reassigned some leaders after the hospital was rated as one of the worst in the nation.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported comes as the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs studies why the hospital's quality rating dropped to one star out of a possible five.
The regional director over the Atlanta Medical Center said the reassignments to not indicate employee wrongdoing. Leslie Wiggins said the changes should reassure veterans that the center is committed to quality.
A news release says the hospital chief has retired. The deputy chief of staff and chiefs of the emergency, primary care and clinical access services departments have been reassigned. A spokeswoman says many of the staff members may return to their positions when the investigation is complete.
