FEMA to loan RVs to some made homeless by Hurricane Florence

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is loaning recreational vehicles to some North Carolinians whose homes were left uninhabitable by Hurricane Florence.
The News & Observer reports FEMA is loaning RVs and mobile homes to some people who can't find a place to stay while their homes are being repaired. These are available to people in the 10 counties where FEMA has determined there isn't enough available rental housing. Each comes with a "living kit" that includes bedding, pots and a coffeemaker.
FEMA spokesman Mike Wade says eight of the temporary homes were delivered by Thursday. He says FEMA has over 100 travel trailers, which families can live in for up to six months. Manufactured homes are available for those whose repairs will take up to 18 months.
