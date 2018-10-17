Pritzker pumps $146M of his cash into Illinois governor bid

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 file photo. Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, and his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker faced-off in a debate in Chicago. Republicans who gained ground in the Illinois General Assembly two years ago with Gov. Bruce Rauner’s financial help face a tougher go of it this year. Rauner and his top contributors poured more than $40 million into legislative races in 2016. The GOP picked up seats in the House and Senate. Rauner hoped for further gains in 2018. But he’s struggling in a re-election bid against Democrat J.B. Pritzker. Chicago Sun-Times via AP File Rich Hein