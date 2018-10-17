Albuquerque adds 29 more officers to police force

Albuquerque officials say 29 more officers are joining the city's police department.
The new hires joined the police force in New Mexico's largest city after a ceremony Tuesday.
Mayor Tim Keller says the city is on track to hire 100 more officers in the next year under a plan to hire cadets who are just starting their careers in law enforcement and lateral hires. Lateral hires include officers already working in other police departments.
The city has contended with an officer shortage for years.
The 29 officers who joined the Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday are lateral hires.
Officials say 34 Albuquerque cadets are expected to graduate from the police academy in December.
