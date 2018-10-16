National Democratic organizer highlights New Mexico efforts

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is highlighting efforts in New Mexico to encourage voter participation in ongoing fall elections.
National Committee Chairman and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez is scheduled Tuesday to help local Democrats stoke voter enthusiasm during visits to Albuquerque's Northeast Heights area and the nearby city of Rio Rancho.
In a news release, the state Democratic Party said it recently received a $100,000 grant to engage and organize voters at the Navajo Nation and boost statewide infrastructure and support for Democratic candidates.
New Mexico voters are choosing a new governor to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who cannot serve a third consecutive term.
Republican Congressman Steve Pearce is running for governor against Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham. Open races are underway for their congressional seats.
