GOP pins hopes for keeping Ryan’s Wisconsin seat on Ryan 2.0

FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, attorney Bryan Steil, a former driver for House Speaker Paul Ryan, announces he is running to succeed Ryan the U.S. House, in Janesville, Wis. Ryan’s protege is looking to keep his mentor’s Wisconsin district in Republican hands. Steil and Democrat Randy Bryce will square off Nov. 6, 2018, for the right to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. Ryan has held the seat for 20 years but announced in April that he would not seek re-election. The Janesville Gazette via AP, File Jake Magee