NYC Democrat joins wave of veterans aiming to flip the House

In this Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose smiles while speaking to Demetra Decolvenaere while canvassing in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Army veteran who is targeting Rep. Dan Donovan, the only Republican Congress member from New York City, is part of a wave of Democrats with military experience running in the Nov. 6, 2018 midterm elections. Mary Altaffer AP Photo