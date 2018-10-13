Embattled US House candidate defies calls to withdraw

In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Archie Parnell, South Carolina’s 5th Congressional district Democratic nominee, talks with a reporter in downtown Sumter, S.C. There were many calls for South Carolina’s Archie Parnell to end his congressional bid following his admission earlier this year that, decades ago, he had been physically violent with a woman to whom he was married. Parnell remains apologetic for his decades-old actions but assertive in his belief that he’s learned from what he calls “something terrible,” after which he said he’s become a different, better man. The Sumter Item via AP Micah Green