Parties take fight for votes straight to suburban women

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., walks to a closed-door GOP strategy session at the Capitol in Washington. Two-term Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia is one of the most vulnerable Republicans in Congress in a year when Democrats are hoping to pick up dozens of seats and take control of the House of representatives. Democrat Jennifer Wexton, a state senator and former prosecutor, won a six-way primary for the right to take on Comstock in a northern Virginia district that has been held by the GOP for nearly 40 years. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo