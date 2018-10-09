Tight Nevada elections bring record voter registrations

FILE - In this June 14, 2016 file photo, a woman walks out of a polling place after voting in the Nevada primary election in Las Vegas. Tight races for governor and U.S. Senate have pushed a record number of people to register to vote in Nevada, and any stragglers have a little more than one week to sign up in time to participate in the 2018 midterms. Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, marks the last day people can register to vote by mail, though potential voters can still sign up in person through Oct. 16 and online through Oct. 18. John Locher, File AP Photo