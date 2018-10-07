Susan Rice considering 2020 challenge to Collins in Maine

FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice follows then-President Barack Obama across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to board Marine One. On Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, Rice said she’ll decide after the midterm elections whether to run for the Senate from Maine in 2020. Rice is weighing whether to try to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins, whose decision to support Brett Kavanaugh was key to his confirmation to the Supreme Court. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo