FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court would put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including auto emission standards, immigration and a free-flowing internet.
National Politics

Cases pitting Trump against blue states will test Kavanaugh

By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

October 07, 2018 10:48 AM

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states.

They revolve around a host of issues that include health care, immigration, auto emission standards and a free-flowing internet.

Kavanaugh's lashing out against "left-wing opposition groups" and others during the recent Senate hearing over a high school-era sexual assault allegation raised questions about whether he can be impartial. That's especially a concern in cases that revolve around Democratic policies.

He subsequently wrote in an op-ed that he will keep an open mind in every case.

