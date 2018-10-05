Lincoln, Omaha mayors against term limit proposal

The mayors of Nebraska's two largest cities are uniting against a ballot measure that would retroactively impose term limits on Lincoln's mayor.
Republican Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Democratic Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler held a joint news conference Thursday to say they're opposed to the partisan use of term limits.
Lincoln voters will decide in November whether to impose a three-term limit on the mayor's position. The measure would prevent Beutler from seeking a fourth term next year.
The move by Republican political operatives prompted Nebraska Democrats to threaten retaliation with a similar proposal aimed at Stothert.
Stothert says the measure unfairly targets Beutler. She says term limits should target an office, not a specific person.
Three Republican leaders spearheaded the effort behind the measure, but the state GOP says it doesn't support the proposal.
