New Orleans police veteran is next Tulane U police chief

Tulane University has named a new police chief.
The private New Orleans university announced Thursday that Kirk Bouyelas (boy-AHL'-ess) will take on the job starting Oct. 15.
Bouyelas was part of the New Orleans Police Department for 32 years. More recently, he has served as chief of investigations for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.
At the police department, Bouyelas served as both the deputy chief of the Investigations and Support Bureau and the deputy chief of the Operations Bureau. Prior to his promotion to deputy chief, he served as commander of New Orleans' Second Police District, which includes Tulane.
Comments