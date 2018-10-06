A glance at the 2 candidates for US Senate in California

NAME: Dianne Feinstein
AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 85; June 22, 1933; San Francisco
PARTY: Democrat
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in history from Stanford University, 1955
EXPERIENCE: Elected U.S. senator in a 1992 special election and re-elected four times. Appointed Mayor of San Francisco in 1979 then re-elected twice, serving through 1988. President, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, 1969-1978
FAMILY: Married to investment banker Richard Blum since 1980, daughter Katherine Feinstein
___
NAME: Kevin de Leon
AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 51; December 10, 1966; Los Angeles
PARTY: Democrat
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in political studies and education from Pitzer College at The Claremont Colleges, 2003
EXPERIENCE: California state assemblyman, 2006 to 2010. California state senator, 2010 to present, serving as president pro Tem from 2014 to March 18.
FAMILY: Single; one adult daughter, Lluvia
