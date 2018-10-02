Interim Vermont motor vehicle chief gets permanent job

The interim commissioner of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has been appointed to the position permanently.
The appointment of Wanda Minoli was announced Tuesday by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Minoli was appointed interim commissioner in December.
The Department of Motor Vehicles serves an average of about 5,000 customers per week. It is the branch of state government that has the most direct interactions with customers. It processes more than 1 million individual transactions a year.
Scott and Transportation Agency Secretary Joe Flynn have asked Commissioner Minoli to focus on improving customer service and keeping costs as low as possible.
Minoli says she feels privileged and excited to work to modernize operations.
